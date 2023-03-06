Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations for visitors from all over the world. Its opulent lifestyle, spectacular skyscrapers, one-of-a-kind man made islands, and tranquil desert landscapes present a plethora of opportunities for travelers of all types.

Whether you pick this destination for the unparalleled shopping experience, luxurious hotels, restaurants, or sunny beaches, you can never run out of things to enjoy in Dubai. Don’t forget about the top-grade hospitality and welcoming locals that give you a unique chance to explore a different way of life.

Here’s a complete guide on how to enjoy Dubai to the maximum during your visit.

The Burj Al Arab

When thinking of Dubai, most people immediately picture the Burj al-Arab. It’s undeniable that the city is known for its numerous luxury hotels, but this one tops them all. If you’re lucky enough to be able to afford to spend the night here, you’ll experience one of the world’s most expensive accommodations.

A true landmark for the city’s opulence and extravagance, the Burj al Arab will amaze you with 24-carat gold-plated interiors, impeccable service, and jaw-dropping views of the Arabian Gulf. From the moment you walk through the door, you’ll immediately feel like royalty.

Fine Dining at Le Petite Maison

If you’ve picked Dubai for a culinary exploration to tantalize your taste buds, you can’t miss eating at La Petite Maison restaurant. Spanish tourists will undoubtedly appreciate this Mediterranean restaurant, a favorite of the city’s elite.

You’re in for a real treat with dishes like octopus salad, beef carpaccio, or grilled lamb cutlets. The ambiance is sophisticated but relaxed at the same time, so you can spend quality time with your better half or a group of friends. Don’t forget to book in advance as the restaurant is in high demand all year round.

Shopping at the Dubai Mall

Even though the city is full of luxury shops and high-class shopping areas, nothing can compare to the Dubai Mall. If your main focus is covering as many brands as possible, the 1,200 stores in this shopping center will satisfy your every need.

Here you can glance at the latest creations from Prada, Gucci, and Channel, catch a movie, or explore the aquarium – all in one place. You’ll most probably end up the best part of a day here, so make sure not to plan anything else.

Entertainment and Adventure

There are many ways for tourists to entertain themselves in Dubai. Going for a desert safari is a must if you’re the adventurous type. You can choose from multiple means of transport like quad bikes, SUVs, or even camels to complete the safari, and no matter what you pick, you’re in for a treat.

The world-famous zipline across the Marina is another popular attraction for adrenaline seekers. Likewise, if you’re all about water slides and chilling in the sun, you can get a ticket for the Dubai Adventure Waterpark. While enjoying a cold drink on the long chair, there are numerous entertaining opportunities to choose from, like playing a few of your favorite games.

Last but not least, you can book a hot air balloon ride over the desert. The stunning views and the feeling of gently floating above the dunes are something you won’t forget too soon.

Cultural Attractions

If you’re the type of visitor that simply can’t return home without getting a glimpse into the traditional Emirati culture, we have you covered. Include the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding on your itinerary, and you will learn amazing things about the local traditions, history, and customs. It’s best to go for a guided tour to fully immerse yourself in the culture and comprehend the region’s roots. You also have the option to go for cultural breakfasts or even join an Arabic class, the sky’s the limit. You can easily spend an entire day here without ever getting bored.

Ready to Pack?

These are just a few of the amazing attractions that Dubai boasts. The city caters to the extravagant and luxurious, but that shouldn’t stop you from experiencing it. There’s no shortage of high-end experiences to enjoy, and whether you’re looking for adventure, entertainment, culture, or relaxation, Dubai has everything needed to satisfy your needs. All that’s left is to schedule your holiday, book plane tickets, and start working on that itinerary. Have fun!