Madrid has been named the best European city for fine dining, according to a new study.
Travel logistics app Bounce analysed European cities on their total number of Michelin-starred restaurants, with the Spanish capital boasting 162 of them.
Madrid has emerged in recent years as a culinary powerhouse, hosting some of the most exciting and creative restaurants in Europea, such as the three-starred DiverXO for cutting-edge gastronomy and Paco Roncero, which serves traditional Spanish dishes with a modern twist.
In the study, Madrid earned a ‘foodie score’ of 8.35 out of 10.
The city also had one of the lowest proportions of restaurants to fast-food outlets (4.62%), determining its impressive rank.
Madrid rated above Paris which had 118 Michelin-starred restaurants, Amsterdam (72) and London (69).
READ MORE:
- Heated debate: Madrid politicians go on the attack after revelations they are claiming government energy handouts
- Liverpool fans try to skip out on €2,200 bar bill in central Madrid
- Madrid vice-premier, who earns nearly €105,000, is claiming heating benefits for ‘vulnerable consumers’