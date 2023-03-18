Madrid has been named the best European city for fine dining, according to a new study.

Travel logistics app Bounce analysed European cities on their total number of Michelin-starred restaurants, with the Spanish capital boasting 162 of them.

Madrid has emerged in recent years as a culinary powerhouse, hosting some of the most exciting and creative restaurants in Europea, such as the three-starred DiverXO for cutting-edge gastronomy and Paco Roncero, which serves traditional Spanish dishes with a modern twist.

In the study, Madrid earned a ‘foodie score’ of 8.35 out of 10.

The city also had one of the lowest proportions of restaurants to fast-food outlets (4.62%), determining its impressive rank.

Madrid rated above Paris which had 118 Michelin-starred restaurants, Amsterdam (72) and London (69).

READ MORE: