FERRY company Balearia has announced extra summer services from Denia on the Costa Blanca to Ibiza and Palma in the Balearic islands.

The Bahama Mama ferry will be used during the peak season to respond to the ‘high demand over the summer season and will enhance weekend services between the mainland and islands.

From mid-June, Balearia will offer four additional connections a week with Ibiza and two with Palma in Mallorca.

The Bahama Mama will complement the daily services of the fast ferry Eleanor Roosevelt on the triangular route with Ibiza and Mallorca and the connections of the fast ferry Ramon Llull travelling between Ibiza and Formentera.

From Friday to Monday, journey times from Denia to Ibiza will be three and a half hours, departing at 7.30am from Denia and returning at 8.30pm.

Also, on Fridays and Sundays the ferry will then go onto Palma, departing from Ibiza at 11.30am and returning at 4.30pm to Ibiza and then onto Denia.

In addition, Balearia has scheduled additional services on days that are expected to see high demand during July and August.

Further afield, the company will also offer daily ferry connections to Mallorca and Ibiza from Barcelona and Valencia.

It will run three ferries to Ibiza, three to Palma as well as one to Alcudia on Mallorca.

