IF you are a dog owner and fancy taking your pet out for a trip to the seaside and a run along the beach, you have to be aware that you can only do so on an approved beach in the Valencian Community.
16 such beaches have so far been allocated by local municipalities for canines to use during the summer with more in the pipeline.
Some parts of the region actively promote themselves as having a dog-friendly beach to attract tourists from Spain and further afield.
Remember- you could get fined if you walk your dog on an unapproved beach.
Alicante province has the bulk of the region’s dog beaches, with just three each in Valencia and Castellon provinces.
ALICANTE PROVINCE
Escollera Norte beach, Denia
Cala Les Urques, Calpe
Punta del Riu Sec beach, El Campello
Barranc beach, El Campello
Cala El Xarco, Villajoyosa
Els Gossets Cove, Santa Pola
Doggy Beach, on Agua Amarga Beach, Alicante
Sea and Mountain Beach, Altea
Cala del Rocío, Torrevieja
Cabo Peñas, Alameda de la Mar, Orihuela Costa
VALENCIA PROVINCE
Pinedo Dog Beach, Valencia
La Torreta-Santa Elvira beach, El Puig
Alboraya beach
CASTELLON PROVINCE
Barranquet Beach, Benicarlo
Les Llanetes beach, Vinaros
Aiguaoliva Beach, Vinaros
