IF you are a dog owner and fancy taking your pet out for a trip to the seaside and a run along the beach, you have to be aware that you can only do so on an approved beach in the Valencian Community.

16 such beaches have so far been allocated by local municipalities for canines to use during the summer with more in the pipeline.

Some parts of the region actively promote themselves as having a dog-friendly beach to attract tourists from Spain and further afield.

Remember- you could get fined if you walk your dog on an unapproved beach.

Alicante province has the bulk of the region’s dog beaches, with just three each in Valencia and Castellon provinces.

ALICANTE PROVINCE

Escollera Norte beach, Denia

Cala Les Urques, Calpe

Punta del Riu Sec beach, El Campello

Barranc beach, El Campello

Cala El Xarco, Villajoyosa

Els Gossets Cove, Santa Pola

Doggy Beach, on Agua Amarga Beach, Alicante

Sea and Mountain Beach, Altea

Cala del Rocío, Torrevieja

Cabo Peñas, Alameda de la Mar, Orihuela Costa

VALENCIA PROVINCE

Pinedo Dog Beach, Valencia

La Torreta-Santa Elvira beach, El Puig

Alboraya beach

CASTELLON PROVINCE

Barranquet Beach, Benicarlo

Les Llanetes beach, Vinaros

Aiguaoliva Beach, Vinaros

