4 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Cristina d'Aro - € 275,000

Santa Cristina d'Aro, Girona 4 beds 2 baths € 275,000

Nice house in the quiet area of Rosamar. The house is located 2 minutes from the beautiful Rosamar beach and is next to the Rosamar restaurant where you can enjoy Mediterranean food and incredible views of the sea.The house is distributed over 3 floors.The main floor has a living room, kitchen and a full bathroom. This floor gives direct access to the terrace where you can enjoy the summer sun. Going up the stairs we reach the first floor. Here we can find 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The ground floor has access to the garage, a storage room, laundry room and this area could be used to… See full property details