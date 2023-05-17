A 5,400-year-old megalithic tomb has been discovered at the foot of the Peña de los Enamorados (Lover’s Rock) in Antequera.



The town of Antequera, located 45 kilometres from Malaga, is one of the five European megalithic sites that have been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and the only one that includes ‘natural monuments’ alongside those built by man.

Along with the three great megaliths erected in the 3rd and 4th millennium BC (Menga, Viera and El Romeral), Antequera has two natural geological formations that have played a fundamental role in the origin and development of these great monumental constructions during the Upper Neolithic and Copper Ages in the region: El Torcal and La Peña de los Enamorados.

And it is in this last place, La Peña de los Enamorados, a limestone massif at an altitude of 880 metres, and more specifically in the Piedras Blancas site, located at the foot of this prominent lone mountain in southern Spain, where a team of Spanish archaeologists have discovered a funerary complex which, as revealed in the journal Antiquity, was partly built by ‘man’s hands’, taking advantage of the natural rock, approximately 5,000 years ago.

According to the lead author of the study, Leonardo García Sanjuán, professor of Prehistory at the University of Sevilla, the location of the Piedras Blancas tomb was carefully chosen and used in up to three different phases before being abandoned between 1950 and 1180 BC.

In his article, published in the journal Antiquity, García Sanjuán details that the funerary enclosure consists of an almost rectangular structure, 4.5 metres long by 1.45 metres wide, which was excavated in the bedrock and delimited, to the east and west, by a series of medium-sized slabs.



Although archaeologists have not been able to confirm that the enclosure was covered, they have confirmed that the stone slabs were carefully arranged to coincide with the sunrise of the summer solstice.

“The tomb was designed to funnel light from the rising midsummer sun into a chamber deep within — much like the contemporary megalithic tomb built more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away at Newgrange in Ireland, suggesting both places shared similar beliefs about the afterlife more than 5,000 years ago.” Garcia Sanjuan stated in the science news website Live Science.

The archaeologists have found several deposits of human remains in the newfound tomb. In total, 95 bones and 40 teeth have been identified.

Additionally, the newfound tomb further emphasises the importance of La Peña as a focus of Neolithic activity; this underscores the character of La Peña as both a landmark and a geo-sculpture.

