MUSEUMS in Malaga city are organising open days and special guided tours to celebrate International Museum Day tomorrow, May 18.

In 1977, the International Council of Museums chose May 18 as the date to commemorate International Museum Day, and since then some 37,000 museums spread over more than 158 countries take part in the yearly event.

This year’s motto ‘Museums, sustainability and well-being’, emphasises the fundamental role that these spaces play in the well-being and sustainable development of communities.

To celebrate this date, the museums in Malaga City have come together, as they do each year, to organise an open day and special guided tours.

Revisit the life and works of Pablo Picasso in the birthplace of the world-famous artist, with free tours offered at 12 noon and 6pm, both without prior reservation.

At the Centre Pompidou Malaga, visitors will be able to enjoy the semi-permanent collection ‘Un tiempo propio. Freeing oneself from the bonds of the everyday’, with guided tours at 12:30pm and 6pm, for which visitors must register at reception 30 minutes beforehand until full capacity is reached.

Meanwhile, the Russian Museum in Malaga will be displaying ‘Absent’, by José Manuel Ballester; ‘Russian art, an English view’ and ‘Sputnik. The Odyssey of the Souyz 2’ from 12 noon and from 6pm.

Spaces such as the Funerary Mosques of Malaga and Acinipo will also join the celebration with free guided tours.

READ MORE: