POLICE investigating what at first seemed like an explosion in the Basque Country that killed a man and a woman now believe it was a murder-suicide.

Speaking on Wednesday, regional security chief Josu Erkoreka, said that Alberto Casado, 50, used a hidden ‘manipulated firearm’ – a hunting rifle inherited from his father- to shoot his ex-partner, Maria Lourdes del Hoyo at point-blank range.

He then turned the gun- which was registered- on himself when they met on Tuesday near her home at a playground bench in the fishing town of Orio.

“Witnesses interpreted the the two shots as explosions from the gun,” he told a news conference.

Erkoreka said the couple were the only victims of the incident.

There was no police record of alleged mistreatment or gender violence between them.

Lourdes was a mother with two children from a previous relationship.

So far this year, at least 17 women have been allegedly killed in Spain by their partner or former partner, according to the Equality Ministry.

