A MAN who coaxed girls to Palma shopping centre toilets to have sex with them has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The 27-year-old Spaniard used the Instagram social media platform to arrange meetings to fulfil his sexual desires, which he paid for.

One of his victims anonymously contacted the police to tell them about the man who was trawling for encounters on Instagram.

He asked for sexual images of the girls before later trying to arrange a meeting.

Investigators located several victims with one of them telling the man specifically beforehand that she was a minor.

Despite that, he met the 14-year-old in the shopping centre toilets where she performed a sex act on him in exchange for cash.

The man tried to contact the victim several times later but she blocked him.

The Spaniard has been charged with sexual assault and the corruption of minors.

A judge barred him from communicating with any of the youngsters he had met and his mobile phones are being analysed to see if he hooked with or assaulted other children.