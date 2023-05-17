AN 80-year-old Swedish man went missing for two hours in the Algorfa area of Alicante province after making a special journey to release his pet turtle into a local river.

His 93-year-old friend accompanied him in the car journey from Torrevieja and called the police after a couple of hours once he realised something must have happened to his companion.

The Guardia Civil and Benijofar Policia Local arrived quickly to start searching for the elderly man in the rough terrain.

Guardia officers found him totally dehydrated and covered in scratches and bruises, with his yellow-eared turtle still with him.

RECOVERED TURTLE(Guardia Civil image)

An ambulance was called and he was taken in a very week condition to Torrevieja Hospital, with his helper recovering at home in the city.

The turtle has been taken into the care of the Santa Faz Wild Species Recovery Centre in Alicante.