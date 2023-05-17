A MALLORCA poultry farm has been fined the maximum €200,000 for not doing enough to stop the smell of excrement wafting across adjoining urbanisations.

The Son Perot farm at Llucmajor has been giving off the pungent stench since 2019 resulting in several demonstrations from residents and a formal complaint to the government.

The Environment Commission has now imposed the maximum penalty on the hen laying farm for what it calls a ‘serious infraction’.

The facility also does not have the appropriate environmental authority for farms that have 40,000 hens or more- it currently has 135,696 hens.

The tough sanction was handed down because the Commission says the owner has another similar farm which has been legally approved and therefore cannot claim ignorance over the law.

He has been ordered to carry out all of the appropriate action over the 4,835 m2 area of excrement to curb odours that were detected by environment inspectors during their visit to the farm.

Approximately 9,000 residents have been affected by the foul smell for four years- especially in warmer weather.

Residents spokesperson, Nati Garcia, said: “We have been unable to lead a normal life in our homes which has affected the health of some people who have had respiratory problems, migraines, or even vomiting.”

“We are not seeking sanctions, but a solution to the problem,” she added.

The farmer, besides paying the fine has to execute everything that has been asked of him immediately or face fresh sanctions from the Environment Commission.