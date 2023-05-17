EVERY year in May, Coin celebrates the Fiesta de la Naranja (The Orange Festival) to commemorate the end of the harvest, which begins in October and ends in May.

This Sunday the inland Malaga town, that sits at the foot of the Sierra de Mijas mountains in the heart of Andalucia, will host the 25th edition of the Fiesta de la Naranja, declared to be of Tourist Interest by the Provincial Council of Malaga.

The festival features all sorts of activities that revolve around this citrus fruit grown in the area, an area also known as ‘The Orange Blossom Valley’ for its vast fields of citrus and even tropical fruits trees.

For the day, oranges become the essential ingredient in the preparation of delicious dishes that can be tasted such as: Freshly squeezed natural juices, orange salads with cod, desserts as well as the classic soup hervia—a typical dish from Coin.

The programmed activities will commence at 9am on Sunday, May 21, with the Annette Deletaille Speed Painting competition, where dozens of artists will take to different locations in Coin in one of the most unique painting competitions in the municipality.

The festival will include several tasting sessions, including fresh orange juice (12 noon); orange and cod salad (1pm), and the traditional coineña orange soup (2pm).

The festivities will run throughout the day and also includes Six Hours of Folklore initiative, which starts at midday and will present a variety of dance performances offered by troupes from different schools in the province.

