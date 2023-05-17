STAFFORDSHIRE police have got a tip-off that an ‘on the run’ convicted murderer could be hiding out on the Costa Blanca.

65-year-old Glenn Wathall from Burton upon Trent was convicted in 1999 after beating his partner to death on Christmas Day.

He was sentenced to life behind bars but released on licence in 2015, but quickly breached his bail conditions which meant he could be recalled.

He’s not been sighted in eight years with suggestions last month that he could be somewhere in Yorkshire where he has ‘connections’.

New information has now come to light after a Costa Blanca resident saw a Crimestoppers photo of Wathall which matched somebody he had seen in an unnamed coastal town in the Alicante area.

The report has been passed onto investigators with no comment from the Staffordshire force as to whether the sighting is a breakthrough in finding the fugitive.

The British expat that spotted Wathall told StokeonTrentLive: “The police have offered no reassurance. A lot of elderly people live over here and it’s a big concern potentially seeing this wanted man in the region where they live.”

Spanish authorities have been alerted along with UK Crimestoppers who made an appeal regarding Wathall in April.

Anybody who seems him is asked to phone the police in Spain or contact UK Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

