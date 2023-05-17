TWO WOMEN used a baby stroller to hide stolen goods in 45 supermarket robberies committed in the Valencian Community between January 2022 and March 2023.

They operated right across Alicante, Castellon, and Valencia provinces.

The Guardia Civil launched an operation to catch them following a complaint from the head of a supermarket chain that the women on one occasion stole food worth €427.91 by hiding the items in the stroller.

They left the premises without even going through the checkout line.

Months later, they struck again at the same supermarket as well as fresh locations in Alcasser and Picassent.

On two occasions, when shop staff discovered them stealing, they resorted to physical violence before fleeing.

Security images showed the women- one of them younger- always pushing the buggy and placing items into it.

On some occasion they were joined by a female accomplice.

Two women of Spanish nationality aged 29 and 52 have been arrested for 43 crimes of robbery and two counts of theft, while a 32-year-old woman is being investigated.

