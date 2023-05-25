TINA Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ died peacefully yesterday at the age of 83.

The music superstar whose career spanned five decades passed away after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Known for her blistering performances and powerfully gritty vocals, Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, TN, Turner became famous in the late 1960s as the singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

After leaving husband Ike Turner in 1976 following years of physical and emotional abuse, she staged what remains one of the greatest comebacks in pop music history, scoring massive hits in the 1980s such as ‘What’s Love Got To Do With it’, ‘Private Dancer’ and ”The Best.’ with an estimated 180 million albums sold worldwide, 12 Grammy Awards won and sold-out stadium tours around the world.

Her last performance in Spain was in 1990 when she adorned the stage of the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, delivering an electric performance that included all of her greatest hits, against a backdrop of fireworks and pyrotechnics, to 70,000 fans.

The concert formed part of her Foreign Affair: The Farewell Tour, a tour that was attended by approximately three million people—breaking the record for a European tour that was previously set by The Rolling Stones.

Turner’s death was confirmed by her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, yesterday afternoon.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” said Doherty in a news release. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

READ MORE: