MALAGA entices with its stunning coastline, gorgeous landscapes and world-class cuisine.

In addition, and just a short distance away from its world-famous coastline, you can find the most charming villages, two of which have been highlighted by ‘National Geographic’ as the two best villages in Malaga to visit this summer.

In a recent publication, the National Geographic magazine, in its travel and destinations section, has focused on the vast Spanish geography and its many charming villages. Among all of them they make a selection of the 100 best villages to visit during the summer and both Frigiliana and Casares in Malaga have made the cut.

Frigiliana

Frigiliana rarely fails to appear in one of these lists. It is undoubtedly one of the most charming municipalities in southern Spain.

The narrow, steep and zigzagging streets of Frigiliana are a reflection of its deep Muslim embodied in its urban layout.

The hill that climbs above the village, El Fuerte, was the scene of the final bloody defeat of the Moors of La Axarquía in their 1569 rebellion and the town is an absolute must-see when you visit Spain thanks to its amazing photography opportunities, incredible mountain vistas and a unique culture.

Don’t miss a visit to Barribarto, the Moorish quarter of Frigiliana, with its narrow streets and charming squares.

“El Barribarto, its old quarter, invites you to stroll through streets with whitewashed walls adorned with flower pots, while you discover stairways, passageways and hidden courtyards, and corners with tiles that tell stories and local legends”, says the magazine about this rural pearl.

Casares

In the west of the province of Malaga, in a dramatic position on the edge of a cliff and considered to one of the more beautiful “pueblos blancos” of Malaga sits Casares.

“This charming white village in Malaga is the cradle of Andalucia, as it was the birthplace of the politician, ideologist and writer Blas Infante in 1885”. National Geographic state.

Full of white-washed houses, narrow, steep and winding streets, this rural gem is steeped in history having been a great defensive stronghold of the Nasrid kingdom back in the 13th century, when the castle of Casares was built and, according to National Geographic is another ‘must-see’ for this summer.

