Without attractive bonus offers it would be very difficult for online casinos to increase their user base. A casino bonus can be viewed as a tempting discount since players feel like they are getting better value for their money. However, there is no such thing as free money, so even a free bonus casino online offer will have some sort of caveat.

Currently, there are two popular bonus types, free spins and bonus cash. UK online casinos tend to use both of these offers. Since players love to use the opportunity to gamble at a lower cost many of them are constantly looking for promos. There are third-party sites that compile lists of top deals with free spins on registration and feature trustworthy operators with these promotions. Here we will explain how these popular promotions work, and try to evaluate which one is better for users on British casino sites.

Difference between Free Spins and Bonus Cash

Anyone who enjoys playing slots will find free spins UK casino bonuses appealing. That being said, this type of promo is rarely as good as it sounds. It is extremely rare to get free spins that you can use on casino games that you want. Modern slots are designed in different ways, and have different features:

Volatility

RTP

Number of reels and paylines

Minimum and maximum bet

Minimum and maximum win potential

Different bonus round mechanics

Because of these features, it’s not possible to create fair free spins promotions. The awarded spins need to have consistency in terms of their value.

However, bonus cash isn’t as versatile as we would like to believe. The bonus terms usually give instructions on how this bonus cash can be spent, and what kind of bets users can make. That being said, they do have higher utility even compared to the best free spin offers.

Benefits of Free Spins for UK Casino Players

Anyone in the UK who enjoys playing slots will like free spins bonuses. They might not get to use them on casino games they want, but the spins definitely won’t go to waste. There is always the possibility of winning big rewards with these freebies, and then you can use those winnings on the games you like.

This type of promo also helps operators in multiple ways. They can use the promotion to incentivize players to register and verify their accounts. They might hand these out to users who register a specific payment method. Thanks to many advancements in digital payment it’s easier for online casinos to comply with regulations and improve overall safety. So giving out a few free spins for promoting digital payments is a small price to pay.

Most importantly, online gambling sites generate substantial revenue from slot machines or slot games. They want new players to give these games a shot and possibly decide to use their actual funds on slots.

Advantages of Bonus Cash Offers in UK Online Casinos

Bonus cash typically gives players more freedom. They might not be limited to specific slot games or be limited to the slots category at all. It’s a great opportunity for new players who want to start gambling. When you lose your bonus cash it will never feel as bad as losing the real money.

Also, many gambling sites in the UK have cash promotions through welcome offers, no deposit bonuses, or cashback promos. Since the sites are trustworthy and regulated they are popular even among foreign gamblers. In other words, even players outside of the UK want to create accounts and gamble on British online casino sites. Once they burn through their bonus, they just find another operator and claim the best promotions there.

Comparing Value: Which Option Provides Better Returns for UK Casino Players?

If we examine these two types of promotions in a vacuum then picking bonus cash seems like an obvious answer. However, experienced gamblers rarely claim the bonus on a whim. They know there is always a catch, and that’s why they decide once they read the wagering requirements.

First off, if a bonus doesn’t have playthrough requirements or has low playthrough requirements it immediately qualifies as the better option. That basically means that if a player wins it won’t be difficult to become eligible for payouts. Promotions with high wagering requirements aren’t too appealing because the players are forced to wager the bonus amount 50 or even 70 times. This in most cases indicates they will have to make subsequent deposits and play if they ever plan to withdraw money.

Finally, wagering requirements usually narrow the gaming options as playing slots is the easiest way to meet those terms. In that sense, the bonus cash value is strongly diminished. It’s also worth pointing out that slots are the most popular games in the UK. Even if players get free cash they are very likely to spend it on spins anyway. Any sensible player would take 20 no wager free spins, over a bonus of 500 pounds with 50x wagering requirements.

It’s worth mentioning that wagering requirements are a necessity. The money for payouts needs to come out of players’ pockets, it’s just how casino businesses work. If there is a no wager bonus available then there is definitely a minimum withdrawal clause that far exceeds the bonus amount or value.

Conclusion

All things considered, free cash is a better deal, so long as it doesn’t come with high wagering requirements. It just gives players more freedom. Unfortunately, these “ideal” promotions are very scarce as they aren’t exactly profitable for casinos. It’s far more common to find no wager free spins, and players are very happy to take advantage of these offers.