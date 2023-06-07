SUMMER is fast approaching which means its that time of the year to plan your next beach holiday.

With Google searches in Germany for the ‘ten most beautiful beaches in Europe’ increasing by 300% in the last two months, it’s clear that travellers can’t wait to explore Europe’s beaches this summer.

Instagram is full of wanderlust photos and to help inspire holidaymakers looking for their next seaside getaway, online tour operator Weloveholidays has compiled a list of the 20 most ‘instagrammed’ beaches in Europe and, among them, two seaside areas in Malaga province have sneaked in.



Specifically, the beaches found in Nerja and Marbella.

Nerja is well known as a seaside resort, with a huge selection of beaches and hidden coves offered to bathers along its 14 km long coast.

Meanwhile in Marbella, Puerto Banus Beach sits fifth in Weloveholidays list of most instagrammed beaches in Europe.

Puerto Banus, located in the most exclusive enclave along the Costa del Sol, is perhaps the most glamorous beach you can find in all of Marbella.



The 20 most Instagrammable beaches in Europe according to Weloveholidays:

1. Positano, Amalfi Coast (Italy).

2. Cinque Terre (Italy)

3. Sitges (Spain)

4. Island of Sylt (Germany)

5. Puerto Banus, Marbella (Spain)

6. Maspalomas Beach, Gran Canaria (Spain)

7. Polignano a Mare, Puglia (Italy)

8. Binzer Strand, Rügen (Germany)

9. Texel, The Netherlands

10. Kristiansand, Norway

11. Nerja Beach (Spain)

12. Warnemünde, Rostock (Germany)

13. Usedom (Germany)

14. Etretat (France)

15. Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava (Spain)

16. San Vito Lo Capo, Sicily (Italy)

17. Südstrand, Fehmarn (Germany)

18. Duna Blanca, Norderney (Germany)

19. Durdle Door Beach, Durdle Door (United Kingdom)

20. Costa da Caparica (Portugal)

