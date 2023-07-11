A SPANISH-ALBANIAN gang that exported marijuana from Alicante province and Murcia to Germany has been busted in a joint operation between the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil.

26 people have been arrested- 13 of whom were jailed- and narcotics with a street value of over €3 million have been seized after 16 properties in Alicante, Barcelona, Murcia and Torrevieja were raided.

Items removed included 500 kilos of marijuana ready for sale, nine cars used by the gang, and over €70,000 in cash.

Investigations took place over several months with the Torrevieja and Murcia-based gang supplying drugs from growers that would then be despatched to Albanian members of the crew living locally.

They in turn would take the marijuana buds and hashish and package them up- camouflaged- inside cardboard boxes that would be sent to different parts of Germany.

To give added security, a large number of boxes were transferred to Barcelona where they were stored pending subsequent shipment.

The names of senders and recipients of the cardboard box shipments were always fictitious to try to make their true origin difficult to locate in case the police got involved.

