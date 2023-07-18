SPAIN braces for another very hot day this Tuesday, July 18, as high temperatures and storms will trigger weather warnings in 13 communities, including Andalucia.

According to Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, Cordoba, Jaen, Granada and Malaga will endure the highest temperatures in the region this Tuesday with highs of 42ºC expected.

These four Andaluian provinces will be under an orange weather warning for sizzling temperatures, between 1 pm to 9 pm.

Meanwhile Almeria, Cadiz, Huelva and Sevilla will be under a yellow warning for high temperatures.

The Cordoba subbetica is expected to see one highest temperature recordings of the day, together with the Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza in Granada and Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura in Jaen, all of which are forecast to hit inferno highs of 42ºC.

The only Malaga municipality under an orange weather warning for today is Antequera, with highs of 40ºC expected.

The highest temperature registered in the whole of Andalucia yesterday, Monday July 17, was recorded at the weather station in Cordoba airport, which reached a blistering 44.2ºC.

READ MORE: