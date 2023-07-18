A 32-year-old woman died over the weekend after falling from a jet ski in the Costa del Sol near the El Palo neighbourhood of Malaga City.

The incident, which occurred in the late afternoon of July 16th, coincided with festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen taking place along the coast of Malaga province.

Due to the celebration, the El Palo beach and the sea were more crowded than usual with boats and jet skis nearing the coast to witness the arrival of the procession to shore.

In the evening, the jet ski carrying the unconscious and severely injured woman, along with her male and female friends, approached one of the El Palo coves and emergency services were notified.

Police officers and an ambulance team who were in the area for the festivities rushed to the scene to check the condition of the woman who was not responding to stimuli.

Responders performed resuscitation manoeuvres for more than 40 minutes and were able to save her at the scene.

She was transferred by ambulance to a city hospital before ten o’clock at night.

However, she died in the hospital shortly after midnight.

Released information indicates that the victim was riding on the back of the three-seater jet ski and fell off during the route.

Her companions rescued her from the water and brought her to shore.

The Guardia Civil is currently investigating the incident.

