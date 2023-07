WORK on a walking route that leads to and from the Cala Cortina beach in Cartagena is being started in the next two weeks.

It should be completed by the end of 2023.

The 500 metre route will include the gun batteries of San Isidoro, Santa Florentina and Santa Ana.

The project is set to cost 800,000 euros and 3,300 square metres have been ceded by the department of costas – but it is still in its early stages.

Maximising tourist interest in the area is the hope with this move.