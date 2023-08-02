GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

AN ELDERLY resident in Vall d’Uixo(Castellon province) kept so many illegal drugs at her home that she could not breathe due to vapours given off by them.

Guardia Civil officers were passing the woman’s house when she they saw her shouting for help from a window.

The woman, 84, was given assistance as officers could not fail to notice the strong aroma caused by a combination of vapours and particles coming from the narcotics in her property.

The items causing her breathing difficulties included two kilos of marijuana, 1.5 kilos of cocaine, as well as hashish and other substances.

When asked about the stash, the woman of Spanish nationality responded by saying that she did not know that they were drugs.

Besides a precision weighing scale, the Guardia found a revolver and four bullets.

Her plea for help resulted in her being charged with public health offences and the illegal possession of a weapon.