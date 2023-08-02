Online casinos offer a variety of games, but none of them can match the thrill and excitement of progressive jackpot slots. Over the years, there have been some truly incredible jackpots won by lucky players. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 online casino jackpots of all time, who won them, and how they did it. It’s worth mentioning that new casino sites 5 pound deposit are also available for those who want to try their luck.

What are Progressive Jackpot Slots?

Progressive jackpot slots are a type of slot machine that has a jackpot that grows with every bet placed on the game. A small percentage of each wager is added to the jackpot pool, which can reach millions of dollars over time. Progressive jackpot slots are usually networked across multiple online casinos, meaning that players from different sites can contribute to and win the same jackpot.

There are different types of progressive jackpot slots, such as standalone, local and wide area network. Standalone progressives are only available at one online casino and have a fixed jackpot amount. Local progressives are linked across several games or casinos that belong to the same operator and have a higher jackpot value. Wide area network progressives are the most popular and lucrative ones, as they are linked across multiple online casinos that use the same software provider and have the highest jackpot potential.

Some progressive jackpot slots have more than one jackpot level, such as mini, minor, major and mega. These jackpots can be triggered randomly or by landing a specific symbol combination on the reels. Some games also have bonus features or special rounds that can lead to the jackpot win.

1. Mega Moolah – $20,057,734

Mega Moolah is one of the most popular progressive jackpot slots in the online casino world. In 2015, a British soldier named Jon Heywood won an incredible $20,057,734 while playing this game. Heywood was playing with a 25p stake when he hit the jackpot, which was triggered by a bonus round.

2. Mega Fortune – €17,860,868

Mega Fortune is another popular progressive jackpot slot that has made several players millionaires over the years. In 2013, a Finnish player won €17,860,868 while playing this game. The player was betting just 25 cents per spin when he hit the jackpot.

3. Arabian Nights – €8,635,872

Arabian Nights is a Middle Eastern-themed slot that has paid out some massive jackpots over the years. In 2012, a Norwegian player won €8,635,872 while playing this game. The player was betting just €5 per spin when he hit the jackpot.

4. Hall of Gods – €7,820,888

Hall of Gods is a Norse mythology-themed slot that has paid out some huge jackpots over the years. In 2012, a Swedish player won €7,820,888 while playing this game. The player was betting just 50 cents per spin when he hit the jackpot.

5. Mega Fortune – €6,864,858

Mega Fortune makes another appearance on this list with a jackpot win of €6,864,858 in 2011. The lucky winner was a Norwegian student who was playing with a stake of just €1 per spin when he hit the jackpot.

6. Mega Moolah – $5,556,753

Mega Moolah makes another appearance on this list with a jackpot win of $5,556,753 in 2008. The lucky winner was a Finnish player who was playing with a stake of just 50 cents per spin when he hit the jackpot.

7. Mega Fortune – €4,159,181

Mega Fortune makes yet another appearance on this list with a jackpot win of €4,159,181 in 2010. The lucky winner was a Swedish player who was playing with a stake of just €1 per spin when he hit the jackpot.

8. Mega Moolah – $4,170,128

Mega Moolah makes yet another appearance on this list with a jackpot win of $4,170,128 in 2009. The lucky winner was an Australian player who was playing with a stake of just $1 per spin when he hit the jackpot.

9. Beach Life – $4,248,572

Beach Life is a popular progressive jackpot slot that has paid out some huge jackpots over the years. In 2012, an anonymous player won $4,248,572 while playing this game.

10. Gold Rally – $4,500,000

Gold Rally is another popular progressive jackpot slot that has paid out some huge jackpots over the years. In 2013 an anonymous player won $4.5 million while playing this game.

These are just some of the incredible jackpots that have been won by lucky players over the years at online casinos. With so many games offering huge progressive jackpots and new casino sites popping up all the time offering great bonuses and promotions to new players it’s no wonder that more and more people are trying their luck at online casinos.