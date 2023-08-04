THE vibrant city of Malaga is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual celebration, the Malaga Fair.

For a week, from August 12 to August 19, events will be held in the historic city centre by day and the fairground, located in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood, by night.

The spectacular launch

The fair actually begins on Friday, August 11 at 11.50pm, with a spectacular drone show and firework display. The night sky above the city will come alive as a fleet of illuminated drones perform a mesmerising choreographed dance of lights. The theme of the show is a closely guarded secret, and the subject of much excitement and speculation.

Then, the midnight sky will be lit by a grand piromusical – an explosive pyrotechnic display synchronised to music. The fireworks will be launched from an area close to the cruise terminal, and the 20-minute show visible from all over the city, from the beaches to the surrounding hills.

The renowned company Pirotecnia del Mediterraneo, known for creating dazzling displays, has been entrusted with orchestrating the 2023 show.

What to see at Malaga Fair

Known locally as the Feria de Malaga or the Feria de Agosto, the fair dates back to 1497, and commemorates the reconquest of the city by the Catholic kings. Unsurprisingly, it is very traditional, with plenty of flamenco performances, traditional music, dance, horse parades, gastronomic delights, and general revelry.

Despite having a strong community feel, Malaga’s feria is one of the great Andalucian festivals, and attracts visitors from across the region as well as all corners of the globe.

Each afternoon throughout the week, from roughly 12pm to 6pm, there will be feria action around Calle Loris, Plaza de las Flores, Calle Alcazabilla; and Plaza de la Constitución. Expect a classic fair atmosphere, with stalls, music and a lively crowd in flamenco dress.

The city centre will be packed, loud and lively with even more going than usual at night, however the real hub for nocturnal feria fun will the fairground, El Real Cortijo de Torres.

After a customary switching on of the lights on August 12 (from 9.30pm) by a sports star, this will the area to come to drink in casetas, do a paseo around the dozens of stalls, hear concerts in the auditorium, drink wine, queue for rides, and dance the night away.

Getting around

A special feria bus line (Linea F) will be available 24 hours a day and run between the centre and the Real Cortijo de Torres (€2 a trip). For more information on the schedule of more than 200 events, locations and feria transport, visit the official website (and hope the tourist board add more useful information soon).