THE wildfire that erupted early on Wednesday in the Arafo and Candelaria municipalities continues its unchecked spread across the island’s mountains, now encroaching upon the northern region of Tenerife.

As of now, 150 residents have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Some scary scenes coming out of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain as an out-of-control wildfire continues to grow. The fire is now exhibiting extreme fire behaviour due to very dry conditions. A mandatory evacuation is in effect for villages threatened by the wildfire. pic.twitter.com/fE6pW0TXzm — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 16, 2023

According to the latest update, the fire’s footprint has extended over 1,800 hectares, spanning across Arafo, Candelaria, Santa Ursula, and La Victoria de Acentejo.

Moreover, the fire’s perimeter spans approximately 22 kilometres, covering zones of extremely difficult access where emergency teams are unable to operate due to safety concerns.

Throughout the course of yesterday, Wednesday August 16, the wildfire remained uncontained, driving ground forces to persevere through the night to prevent its advance towards inhabited neighbourhoods.

Fernando Clavijo, the President of the Canary Islands Government, underscored the pivotal role of these nocturnal efforts in managing the fire’s trajectory during this critical phase.

He also pointed out the imminent significance of the next two days, with anticipated weather improvements, although temperatures are expected to rise again from Sunday onwards.

Spanish island of Tenerife engulfed in a huge wildfire, mass evacuations underway.



Dumbs everywhere… pic.twitter.com/1KmzREXvXQ — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) August 16, 2023

Originating Point

The fire ignited during Tuesday night within the Arafo municipality. The sight of smoke billowing from the mountain peaks, accompanied by dense plumes, was visible from both Arafo and Candelaria.

