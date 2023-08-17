THE wildfire that erupted early on Wednesday in the Arafo and Candelaria municipalities continues its unchecked spread across the island’s mountains, now encroaching upon the northern region of Tenerife.
As of now, 150 residents have been evacuated from the affected areas.
According to the latest update, the fire’s footprint has extended over 1,800 hectares, spanning across Arafo, Candelaria, Santa Ursula, and La Victoria de Acentejo.
GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es
Moreover, the fire’s perimeter spans approximately 22 kilometres, covering zones of extremely difficult access where emergency teams are unable to operate due to safety concerns.
Throughout the course of yesterday, Wednesday August 16, the wildfire remained uncontained, driving ground forces to persevere through the night to prevent its advance towards inhabited neighbourhoods.
Fernando Clavijo, the President of the Canary Islands Government, underscored the pivotal role of these nocturnal efforts in managing the fire’s trajectory during this critical phase.
He also pointed out the imminent significance of the next two days, with anticipated weather improvements, although temperatures are expected to rise again from Sunday onwards.
Originating Point
The fire ignited during Tuesday night within the Arafo municipality. The sight of smoke billowing from the mountain peaks, accompanied by dense plumes, was visible from both Arafo and Candelaria.
READ MORE:
- Forest fire in Spain’s Tenerife remains ‘out of control’: Huge 22km inferno has torn through at least 1,800 hectares as firefighters work through the night and homes are evacuated