3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pilar de Jaravia with pool garage - € 349,000

Pilar de Jaravia, Almería 3 beds 3 baths € 349,000

**Vendor open to considering reasonable offers** Immaculately presented 3/4 bed 3 bath wonderful villa divided in 2 sections with a large courtyard in the middle, L-shape conservatory, car port, large fully private terraced area holding the kidney-shaped swimming pool, surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens; situaded in a privileged location with a mountain back drop, on a fully private and walled plot of 678 m2 of urban land, located within a 10 minute walk to the small village of Pilar de Jaravia with a bar-restaurant, a short drive to the Aguilon golf course and just a 5 minute drive… See full property details