ANDALUCIA is seeing a surge in tiger mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV), experts have warned.

Tests carried out by the Junta between September 4 and 8 revealed the circulation of the disease among mosquito populations in Vejer de la Frontera, Jerez de la Frontera and Tarifa.

It has also been detected in La Puebla del Rio in Sevilla, by the Doñana Biological Station, reports Andalucia Informacion.

The study set up some 27 traps in the provinces of Seville, Cadiz, Huelva and Cordoba, 23 of which did not detect the disease.

However the report has called for a more robust WNV surveillance and control system across Andalucia.

It also insisted that people take appropriate measures to avoid mosquito bites, particularly when tiger mosquitos are most active, which is just before dawn and immediately after sunset.

These include applying mosquito repellent and wearing light clothing that covers most of the skin.

The report also advised those with compromised immune systems to use mosquito nets at home and avoid areas with stagnant water.