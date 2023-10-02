A THREE-DAY party extravaganza organised by a British tour company ended in violent knife fights and multiple arrests in a resort town on the Costa Brava 60km from Barcelona.

Four people were wounded in the street brawls that broke out among the young British revellers, with one getting stabbed in the neck, another in the back and a third slashed in the head.

Catalan police made five arrests, including one for attempted murder, among the estimated 1,500 guests at an event organised by tour group Dancehall Episode, which specialises in throwing parties and excursions abroad.

Fights broke out among Brits on the first night of a three day party in the resort town of Lloret de Mar

Marketed as ‘three epic days of sun, beach, and party,’ it attracted hundreds of young tourists in search of one long party.

However, two separate brawls broke out on the opening night along the main strip of notorious party town Lloret de Mar in Catalunya on Friday, September 29.

The first unfolded in front of the Privé nightclub on Avenida Just Marles during the early hours of Saturday morning at around 3:15 am.

A video captured of the scene showed dozens of young people facing off, wielding bar stools and tables in a general melee outside the club.

Two separate brawls erupted, one at 3.15am and another at 6am

Police arrived on the scene in moments and made three arrests, while medics had to treat one person for a head injury and another for a knife wound.

Just as things were settling down, the second brawl erupted around 6am on Calle de Ponent, which saw knives brandished and two further stabbings.

Five arrests were made, including one charge of attempted murder

Medics had to treat one neck wound and another stabbed in the back. Both victims were then arrested, with one charged with attempted murder, according to El Caso.

The Lloret de Mar town hall published a statement on the fracas condemning the ‘series of violent knife fights.’

“We have met with the organiser and have already informed him that he is not welcome in Lloret,” said Frederic Guich, the local councillor for tourism.

The mayor of Lloret de Mar, Adria Lamelas, said the town hall will ‘forcefully’ apply sanctions and measures against both Dancehall Episode and the venues in question.

“This type of activity seriously harms the interests of the municipality and is not aligned with the responsible tourism that we want and that Lloret and its people deserve,” Lamelas said.

“We don’t want them to ever return to Lloret”.

Dancehall Episode has cancelled Monday’s daytime pool party despite receiving permission from ‘higher authorities’, according to their Facebook page.

“They continue to have staff members who are afraid to work with our group due to the previous incident involving their colleagues,” the group wrote.

“This concern is entirely reasonable but we want to again apologise for any inconvenience this has caused you and express our gratitude for your understanding.”

They added: “Tonight’s Send off Party will proceed as planned.”

