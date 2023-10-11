Spain is a country that’s rich in both heritage and culture, which is why it’s such a popular destination for expats. While the weather is a key factor for many, there’s much more to Spain than just the sun and heat.

If you’re living in Spain but are stumped for activities this autumn, here are some ideas.

Learn Some Universally-Loved Games

When you head down to your local café, regardless of where you are in Spain, you’ll be sure to meet some older gentlemen playing card games with a café con leche in one hand and their cards in the other. This is a near-universal experience in Spain, regardless of whether you’re in the backstreets of Barcelona or hidden away on the island of Menorca. If you want to better settle into your adopted home, it could be a good idea to learn these games and then ask if you can join for a round or two.

It’s not just card games that are popular too. Traditional table games like poker and roulette are still much loved and a staple of online casino sites. Games like 20p Roulette and Quantum Roulette will give you the perfect opportunity to refresh yourself with some tips and tricks that you can use to dazzle your opponents. Even if your language skills aren’t as fluid as you’d like them to be, that won’t matter once you sit down at the table.

Improve Your Spanish

If your Spanish isn’t quite as sharp as you’d like it to be, why not spend the colder months refining your skills and practising within the safe walls of your home? It’s not necessarily easy to learn a new language after moving somewhere different, but it’s a vital skill that will help you integrate into the local community and really feel at home in your new town or city. If you’re not sure where to start, look for learner groups on social media sites like Facebook, or get started with an app like Duolingo.

Weekend Getaway to La Rioja

With autumn being the typical time for harvesting in Spain, it could be a nice excuse for you to plan a weekend trip to La Rioja, where you’ll be able to experience everything the area has to offer. La Rioja is known for its wide variety of small towns and walking trails, so you won’t have any shortage of options, and you’ll be able to learn everything there is to know about what makes the region so unique.

This is great for couples looking to escape for a few days, which can be very much appreciated after a long and dry summer, and where else is better than La Rioja? The rolling hills are incredibly colourful and with the somewhat wetter weather, you can really appreciate the rich tones that can look somewhat flat during the drier months. If you want to book a long weekend away, La Rioja should be near the top of your list.

While many see the colder months as the ideal time to move back to their native country, there is still a lot that you can get up to while in Spain during the autumn. From learning classic card games to improving your Spanish, you can definitely spend a lot of time staying busy, while this time of year is perfect for a trip to the vineyards.