A PUBLIC vote has named The Alhambra the top spot in Spain for a Disney film.

The entertainment giant launched a survey to see which Spanish landmarks viewers would like to see on the big screen.

The Alhambra, Granada, took the top spot, with 29% of the votes. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the palace is one of Spain’s most visited tourist destinations. The secret passageways, beautiful architecture and rich history would be the ideal place to inspire a Disney story.

A generative AI image of what the Alhambra could look like if featured in a Disney blockbuster

Could this be Spain’s Prince Charming?

The Alhambra would make a magical setting for a Disney blockbuster

Imagine a Disney princess running through the windy streets of Granada

In second place was Spain’s most visited attraction, the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. The unique architecture, multitude of towers and rainbow stained glass transport visitors to another world and there’s no doubt a Disney film set there would do the same. Barcelona is home to many more surreal Gaudi buildings which could extend the setting beyond the famous cathedral, making it a great city for Disney’s next blockbuster.

A look into what Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia could look like as a Disney film

The third was taken by Sevilla Cathedral, with 9% of the votes. The city has already featured in a Disney film, with the Plaza de España used as a set in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. However now the famous gothic cathedral could be up for consideration, with its high vaulted ceilings and orange tree courtyard making the perfect setting for a magical story.

Sevilla Cathedral took third place in a public vote on Spain’s best location for a Disney film

READ MORE: