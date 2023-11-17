A GROUP of very strapping firemen have stripped off for a charity calendar in Spain.

The firefighters with the Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (AENA) organisation are raising funds for Asnimo, a charity dedicated to helping children with Down’s Syndrome.

The calendar, shot at the Son Sant Joan firestation, shows the shirtless firefighters posing with axes, firetrucks and aeroplanes.

None of the men had modelled before, despite their incredible physiques.

A fireman who knows what to do with his hose CREDIT: Daniel Company/@ladrondelmoment

Strapped in and ready for action (CREDIT: Daniel Company/@ladrondelmoment)

The photos were taken by events photographer Daniel Company.

He told the Olive Press: “I had 16 firefighters with a very trained physique but with little or no experience in front of a camera, but their eagerness to work, their openness and desire to help a good cause made it a dream.

“Their nerves and embarrassment at the start of the session quickly melted away and they worked very well.

“I was really surprised by their openness and politeness, they were very humble and grateful despite being big, muscular guys.”

He added: “Thank you firefighters for this calendar, and thank you again for your work!”

In need of assistance? (CREDIT: Daniel Company/@ladrondelmoment)

AENA firemen strip off for charity calendar (CREDIT: Daniel Company/@ladrondelmoment)

All the proceeds from the calendar, which costs €10, will go towards the charity’s Children’s Development Service.

You can pick up your copy at Palma de Mallorca Airport.

They are also available to buy in El Corte Ingles on Avingudes y Jaume III, as well as Portopí.

The firefighters will be hosting a launch party this Saturday, November 18.

Held at Backstage Nightclub, tickets cost between €10-15.

Spokespeople for the firefighters, Xim García, Pep Ramis and Carlos Clavijo have asked Mallorcans to show their solidarity by purchasing the charity calendar.

Garcia said: “We´ve had a great time running this project. We were nervous at first because no one had done anything like this before.

“However, our reservations vanished when we realised it would all go towards a good cause.”