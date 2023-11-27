If you are feeling suicidal or are affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans hotline from Spain on 0044 330 094 5717 or call the Spanish suicide prevention line on 024

A YOUNG woman has taken her life in Madrid just moments after posting a tragic Instagram story with her final message.

Malin Anderssen, in her twenties, threw herself from the sixth floor of a building on Madrid’s Gran Via on Thursday, November 23.

The expat, who lived in the capital and spent summers in Marbella, is believed to be Swedish.

Photo: Malinanderssen/Instagram

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm, just moments before the city’s Christmas lights were switched on in the nearby Puerta del Sol.

In an image uploaded to her Instagram story, which the Olive Press has chosen not to share, the girls’ feet can be seen dangling from a height with the caption ‘I’m finally free’ and a link to a YouTube video about ‘hidden depression’.

Witnesses attempted to prevent the young woman’s fall from number 56, Gran Via, but to no avail, reports El Español.

The victim died as a result of the fall and emergency services could do nothing to save her.

According to her social media, the expat had lived in Madrid since at least August 2022 and loved to travel.

Photo: Malinanderssen/Instagram

Suicide is the top cause of death amongst young people aged 12-29, according to the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE).

Officials have urged anyone struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts to come forward.

If you are feeling suicidal or are affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans hotline from Spain on 0044 330 094 5717 or call the Spanish suicide prevention line on 024

