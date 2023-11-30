THE annual eagerly awaited Gibtalks – based on the TED talks – will take place on February 3 at the John Mackintosh Hall with 15 minute talks on different subjects.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) said it is working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice on delivering the popular event.

GCS said the speakers will share stories that focus on the ‘anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas’.

The cultural event first conceived by Julian Felice has given members of the community the chance to speak about topics close to their heart.

“The speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme,” the GCS statement added.

There will also be four Vox Pop talks of ten minutes duration in which speakers will be able to speak about any topics they wish.

Organisers hope the event will develop debate and discussion among the local community.

GCS is now working on putting together a list of speakers for the popular mid-winter show.

Previous versions of the event have featured politicians, cultural figures, scientists and activists.

They have raised issues such as EU treaty talks, addressing climate change and personal struggles with disability and disease.

Playwright, director and teacher Julian Felice will head this latest incarnation of the event, designed on the TED talks concept of Technology, Entertainment and Design.

The event will once again be held at the John Mackintosh Hall theatre and tickets will be available online.

It follows on from the latest international literary festival which saw Chief Minister Fabian Picardo interview former UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the same location.

