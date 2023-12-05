A RESCUE helicopter came to the aid of a British man who got stuck descending a cliff in the Serra Gelada area of Benidorm.

The 66-year-old Brit had scampered down the steep face at Punta Lisa on Monday lunchtime but needed help as he could neither get down further or climb back up after suffering a fall.

CLIFF TOP VIEW

His location was so difficult to access, that a direct rescue from sea was ruled out.

Benidorm Policia Local and Benidorm fire crews came in via the Alpha1 helicopter and he was whisked off to safety via an extraction sling.

FASTENING SAFETY WINCH

Once on board the helicopter, he was taken to a nearby health centre, and subsequently transferred to hospital.

The Brit had suffered slight bruising after his fall.