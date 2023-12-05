BRITISH mega star Ed Sheeran is set to play at the Gozo Festival in Spain next year.
The festival will take place in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, on July 6, 2024.
Announced by the Xunta de Galicia today, the event is to be held in Monte Gozo park.
With 56 million albums and 150 million singles sold worldwide, the British singer is popular in Spain.
In the announcement, Tourism Lead Xoxe Merelles promised the event will be ‘the event of the year’.
Last year, 40,000 people attended and five of the seven days of the festival were sold out.
It has previously hosted many famous names such as Robbie Williams, Garrix and Pixies.
Currently, no other acts are confirmed for this edition of the festival.
