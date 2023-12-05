A GROUP of teenagers caused chaos in Marbella on Monday morning by throwing rocks from an overpass at cars driving along the motorway.

The gang, aged between 13 and 15, managed to smash the windshields of at least two vehicles, including a lorry.

Although a number of drivers got a good scare, no accidents were caused.

The youths started off targeting cars at the La Cañada Shopping Centre, but later moved their escapades to the Trapiche bridge to avoid being caught.

Several drivers called the police on the young hoodlums, who by this time were trying to lay low.

However, Policia Local tracked them down and detained them, before handing them back to their parents and notifying the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

A driver took this picture of his windshield smashed by a bullseye throw. Credit: Instagram / marbellasequeja

It is not the first time that traffic in Malaga province has been disrupted by kids throwing stones in recent weeks.

Two youths were throwing stones at buses as they passed through Calle Doctor Muguerza Bernal on the weekend of November 18 and 19.

A special team was assembled to find and catch them, which was successfully done on November 21 when they caught them red handed preparing to throw stones at an EMT bus in La Palmilla.

READ MORE: