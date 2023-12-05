SPAIN is home to many delicious and nutritious foods, but did you know the strange way eating one fruit could help with anti-ageing?

Often eaten with breakfast, as a dip or even to make creamy desserts, this superfood is highly versatile and healthy.

While the fruit itself is full of healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, many people overlook the most beneficial part of the fruit.

The seed, often tossed in the bin, is packed full of healthy antioxidants which can help you to fight disease.

Avocado seeds, once peeled and mashed, can be added to salads, soups and smoothies for an extra health boost.

They have a slightly bitter taste, but it’s worth it to make the most out of the fruit’s anti-ageing properties.

The flesh of the avocado also has amazing properties for our health, including high levels of vitamin C, which helps to protect our cells, vitamin K, which keeps bones strong and vitamin E which strengthens the immune system.

Photo: Gil Ndjouwou/Unsplash

They are also rich in B vitamins, which help us maintain our vision, healthy skin and functioning nervous systems.

The superfood is also full of magnesium, potassium and omega-3, which can help fight heart disease.

Avocados are also high in fibre which is beneficial for gut health and healthy fats which help keep us fuller for longer.

If that weren’t enough, studies have shown that greater consumption of avocados can lead to better brain function in older people, so it slows both visible and mental ageing.

In Spain, over 100 varieties of the fruit are available, the most common being Hass avocados.

The Europeans that consume the most avocados are French people, followed by Germans, Brits and Spaniards.

Although Spain grows some of the ‘best’ avocados in the world thanks to its warm climate, Peru brings in the lion’s share of the continent’s avocado supply, importing 30% of Europe’s avocados.

