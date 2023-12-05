TALKS on an EU treaty for Gibraltar started up once again in the city of Malaga between the UK and Spain on Monday.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were in the city with Attorney General Michael Llamas to represent Gibraltar as part of the UK delegation.

Talks will now continue at different levels in the coming weeks after both the incumbent governments of Gibraltar and Spain stayed in office.

This has made the resumption of the negotiation much easier, the government said, as they restarted ‘where they left off’.

“The Government remains fully committed to the negotiation of a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union, and with our nearest EU neighbour Spain.” it said in a statement.

Spanish foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said last week he was ‘very close’ to signing an EU treaty over Gibraltar at a NATO summit in Brussels.

He met with new Foreign Secretary David Cameron who Albares said, ‘has shown a willingness to reach an agreement’.

No deal ready

Last week, Gibraltar’s authorities took part in an exercise to ‘prepare for the eventuality that it is not possible to conclude such a treaty.

Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez led local government departments, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Ministry of Defence figures in organising what a no deal scenario could look like.

This time, business bodies, the Financial Centre Council and Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association members also took part

“I want to thank the different entities who took part, the United Kingdom Government for their support and in particular the representatives of the private sector for their invaluable contribution,” Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia said.

Garcia chairs the Brexit Strategic Group and is an active part of Gibraltar’s efforts to secure an EU treaty.

