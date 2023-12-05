AN ADORABLE chocolate labrador has not only joined the local police force in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol, but has also been chosen to star in their Christmas video message.

Keta the puppy is barely three months old, but has already been taken on as a colleague by officers after she was born part of a litter that was rejected by its mother.

The plight of the dogs was brought to the attention of Alejandro Atienza, who works in the canine unit at the Malaga police force, by a friend.

He and his family adopted little Keta and cared for her until she was able to fend for herself, according to online daily Diario Sur.

In the Christmas video, which includes beautiful slow-motion and drone shots of the southern Spanish city of Malaga, Keta as the narrator explains that ‘when she was born, she looked a bit like a croqueta,’ in reference to the bite-sized Spanish tapas. That’s where the name ‘Keta’ came from, she adds.

She is seen in the film patrolling the streets of the city with officers, as well as discovering their duties over the festive period, which mainly involve ensuring citizen safety.

