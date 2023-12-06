4 bedroom Villa for sale in Portol with pool - € 680,000

Villa Portol, Majorca 4 beds 3 baths € 680,000

New semi-detached villa in Portol, Marratxi These new semi-detached houses can offer you all the comforts of a beautiful home. The ground level features a spacious entrance hall leading to a bright open plan living/dining area with a fully equipped modern kitchen. Also on this level there is a bedroom with a bathroom and wardrobes. On the second floor there are two bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a master bedroom with its own bathroom. The living room has direct access to the private swimming pool, surrounded by a beautiful terrace with dining area. The houe has a parking space for a car…. See full property details