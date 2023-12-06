A FRESH mega cocaine bust has seen authorities confiscate a staggering 7.2 tonnes of the white stuff from a warehouse in Galicia.

The seizure was made following a raid of a frozen fish company in an industrial estate in Cambre, a town 17km from A Coruña.

Four individuals were also arrested as part of the operation, which was carried out by the Policia Nacional and the Spanish tax authority la Agencia Tributaria.

They had set up a task force to target drug shipments arriving in Galician ports by sea and investigations are still ongoing.

And the group has been getting results, with the bust being the largest in Galicia for 2023 and showing an 8.3% increase in anti-narcotics operations up to September.

However, the Galicia raid was not even the largest in Spain this year, with the current all-time record being broken in August.

An incredible nine tonnes of cocaine were seized at sea en route to Algeciras, with a black market value of in excess of €3 billion.

READ MORE: