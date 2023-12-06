MERCADONA has set social media alight with its latest food offering.

It comes after the supermarket giant announced this week that it is expanding its gluten-free stock to include a very popular item.

The Valencia-based company now has more than 1,530 products that are completely free of gluten – the protein that naturally occurs in wheat and other grains and which triggers celiac disease.

Now, added to that list is the supermarket’s pre-prepared sushi and Salmon Poke.

Salmon Poke is a combination of sushi rice with various vegetables and fish, in this case salmon.

It is accompanied with a ponzu sauce – a mixture of citrus and soy sauce.

X (formerly Twitter) users were delighted by the announcement.

“Finally!” one wrote, while another added, “I’m going to Mercadona right now!”

One said: “They have done what they should have done a long time ago!”