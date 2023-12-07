THE FIRST stone has been laid for the construction of the closest hotel to Alicante-Elche airport with a January 2025 opening date pencilled in.

The Hampton by Hilton hotel will be just three minutes drive from the airport and is being built next to the roundabout leading into El Altet from Alicante, which along with Elche, will be just 15 minutes away by road.

Construction will cost €5 million and it will become the fourth hotel in Spain under the Hampton by Hilton brand.

Elche mayor, Pablo Ruz, said: “This hotel has all the elements to be a success with unbeatable connections and the best beaches in the province in the surrounding area.”

The hotel will cover 4,598 m2 and will have 72 bedrooms over three floors.

Common spaces will be on the ground floor including a large outdoor terrace with a swimming pool.

It is estimated that 50 new direct and indirect jobs will be generated during the construction period.

Hilton Project Manager, Leo Kenyon, said: “This represents a strategic addition to Hilton’s portfolio in key tourist destinations in Spain and reinforces our presence in the Spanish market.”

Hampton by Hilton at El Altet will be run by Panoram Hotel Management- a leading multi-brand hotel management company in Spain.

Other Hampton outlets are already open in Madrid and Barcelona, with a third hotel coming next year to Malaga.