THE UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has launched a podcast series which takes you behind the scenes of their operations both at home and abroad.

The latest episode shines a light on their recent successes in Spain, which remains one of the most popular hideouts for British criminals on the run.

In a preview of the trailer shared on X (formerly Twitter), an NCA agent can be heard saying: “Most of the fugitives from the UK tend to be people who want to live and hide amongst the expat communities.

“And in many cases, particularly in Spain and Portugal, can drink British beer.”

?OUT NOW? The latest episode of Underworld: Behind the Scenes of the NCA.



Most Wanted explores our work with law enforcement agencies worldwide to track down fugitives and bring them back to the UK to face justice.



LISTEN ?? https://t.co/wH89QimHlW#NCAUnderworld #MostWanted pic.twitter.com/y7GS9b4d7V — National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) December 6, 2023

The NCA, often branded ‘Britain’s FBI’, works tirelessly with Spain’s Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil forces to hunt down the most wanted Brits.

You can listen to the podcast episode here.

READ MORE: British vegan narco boss and cocaine kingpin are hiding among expats on the Costa del Sol