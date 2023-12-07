A MUSIC festival dedicated to the best of the 1990s will return to the Costa del Sol in 2024.

Love The 90s will take place on July 27 in Marbella, featuring big acts including Whigfield, 2 Unlimited and Jenny from the iconic quartet Ace of Base.

Other acts include Corona, Dj Sash!, Rozalla, OBK, Jerry Daley, Sensity World and more.

The festival has tickets starting from just €35 for standing, rising to €65 for front of stage and €100 for VIPs.

The event will take place in the feria ground of San Pedro de Alcantara, near the Mercadona and industrial estate.

Tickets are already available here.