SPAIN is full of historic palace hotels perfect for a winter getaway and here are our top five picks.

When the summer months start to wane, it can be hard to feel cosy in a country where homes are designed to keep out the searing heat.

A winter getaway could be a great way to lift your spirits and why not stay in a beautiful hotel to make the occasion even more special?

Andalucia is full of beautiful, historic and character-filled palace hotels promising a quick-fix to the winter blues.

Read on to discover our selection of Andalucia’s best palace hotels.

Hospes Palacio del Bailio, Cordoba

Photo: Hospes Palacio del Bailio/Website

This five-star hotel is set in a 16th century palace with touches of modernity and traditional luxury throughout. Nestled in central Cordoba, the hotel still manages to fit in elegant gardens, an underground spa and a terrace offering magnificent views over the city.

The Restaurante Arbequina offers creative dishes as well as some of the best traditional tapas in Cordoba. After a few glasses of wine, visitors can retire to the elegant Deluxe Vista Jardin rooms for a relaxing bath or the Historica con Alma Junior Suite to ponder what life would have been like in the palace in years gone by.

Prices start at €152 per night for two people.

Palacio de Villapanes, Sevilla

Currently run by CoolRooms, the Palacio de Villapanes is described as one of the most important palaces in the city. It was built in 1792 by emblematic Sevillano and Admiral Manuel López-Pintado.

Photo: Palacio de Villapanes/Facebook

Protected as a ‘place of cultural interest’, the hotel has maintained many original baroque features. The hotel is also home to the well-known Los Rincones del Marqués restaurant, whose terrace has wonderful views. For a truly relaxing weekend, check out the hotel’s wellness centre and gym.

Prices for the five star rooms start at €234 per night for a double room.

Casa Palacio Maria Luis, Jerez de la Frontera

The only five star hotel in Jerez, Casa Palacio Maria Luis offers a luxury experience in the heart of Spain’s sherry industry.

The 19th century palace is full of elegance, with relaxing patios and immaculately decorated rooms.

Photo: Casa Palacio Maria Luis/Facebook

The hotel is also home to the cosy Bar Ingles, restaurant T22 and secluded private gardens perfect for a quiet weekend away.

Prices start at €228 per night for two people.

Parador de Granada, Granada

Although this hotel is not technically a palace, it is located in the grounds of the majestic Alhambra palace.

The building was home to the country’s first convent after the reconquest of Spain and still has many of its original features including the Arabic patio. The hotel also boasts some of the best views of Granada.

Photo: Parador de Granada Website

The parador also has two restaurants, Restuarante El Parador and El Almorí del Generalife, both paying homage to the palace’s mixed cultural heritage.

One of the most expensive stays on our list, prices start at €341 per night.

Parador de Carmona, Carmona

The only hotel on our list not in one of Andalucia’s main cities, this parador is the best option if you truly want to relax in a natural oasis.

Photo: Parador de Carmona Website

Situated in the Mudejar palace of Pedro I of Castile, the castle has fantastic views over Carmona town, offering a cosy escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The hotel’s decoration is elegantly inspired by the castle’s Arabic roots alongside the traditional Andalucian cuisine in the restaurant.

The parador is one of the more economic options on the list, with prices starting at just €157 for a double room.

