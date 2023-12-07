VUELING AIRLINES is adding pet snacks to its in-flight menu for the winter- making it the first European carrier to cater for non-human travellers.

The Barcelona-based company has hooked up with Belgian pet food company Edgard and Cooper- known for its sustainable products made from natural ingredients.

The pet menu will include chicken bars and beef bites costing €3.50 and €5.50 respectively.

Vueling allows pets such as dogs, cats, birds (excluding birds of prey), and turtles/tortoises on board as long as they can be carried in an approved pet carrier that is not rigid and is no heavier than eight kilos with the pet inside.

A Vueling spokesperson said that a ‘significant number of its customer base’ travels with pets and there was a demand for such a service.

“We are trying to be diverse,” he added.

Booking a pet seat in Spain costs €50 going up to €60 for the Canary Islands, but the company does not allow animals on flights to and from the United Kingdom.

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.