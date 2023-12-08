4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Puerto de Alcudia with pool garage - € 840,000

Townhouse Puerto de Alcudia, Majorca 4 beds 3 baths € 840,000

C1.25 We introduce you to this dreamlike villa in the north of Mallorca. Urban villa with vacation rental license and pool in Puerto de Alcudia is just 10 minutes walk from the beach. Here you will find everything you need for your home or for a pleasant vacation. The 326sqm villa is located close to shops, restaurants and supermarkets in a quiet residential area on a 645sqm plot. The property offers 4 air-conditioned bedrooms, a swimming pool and a private garage. Outside there is a porch with garden furniture, a seating area and an outdoor dining table, as well as a barbecue. The swimming… See full property details