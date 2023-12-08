TRIBUTES have poured in for a young athletics champion who tragically died in a quad bike accident.

Celia Bellicourt, 22, was killed in Arenas del Rey, in inland Granada on Thursday.

Her death was announced by her local athletics club in Nerja, on the Costa del Sol.

Next to a picture of the rising star they wrote: “One of our own, Celia Bellicourt, has gone. Today we are completely devastated, we cannot put into words our sadness and helplessness after hearing this tragic news, our athlete of six years has said goodbye far too soon.”

TRAGIC: Celia was killed while riding a quad bike on Thursday

They added: “We will always remember you with that magnificent smile, with your energy full of positivism and good words for everyone, today the Nerja Athletics Club has lost one of its own, rest in peace dear Celia.

“There are no goodbyes, wherever you are, You will be in our hearts.”

Celia was riding a quad bike with a friend when they crashed into a ravine.

The aspiring athlete was a medalist at the regional and national level and was a budding sprinter and jumper.

The tragic accident took place at just before 1pm on Thursday, when the 112 emergency service received a panicked call reporting that two people had crashed a quad bike into the Las Rajas ravine.

The man on the quad bike was injured but survived after being rushed to Granada hospital by helicopter.

A routine investigation has been opened into the crash by the Guardia Civil.